BELOIT—Deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office will swap out their utility belts for tackle boxes on Aug. 17 as the annual Cops and Bobbers event heads to Riverside Park in Beloit.
Registration is now open for the event that will run from 3—7 p.m. at Riverside Park’s Harry C. Moore Pavilion, 1160 Riverside Drive. Check in starts at 2:30 p.m. and a guardian or parent must be present with all children.
There are 20 registration spots available for kids ages 7 to 12 on a first-come-first-served basis. Registration can be done by filling out a form at www.co.rock.wi.us/sheriff-cops-and-bobbers.
Life jackets, fishing supplies, and dinner will be provided.