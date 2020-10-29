BELOIT - A convicted sex offender has been released from prison and is living in a temporary living space in Beloit.
Gerald L. Campton, 61, is living in a space rented by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the 1200 block of Portland Avenue.
He was convicted in September of 1995 of second degree sexual assault of a child in Walworth County. In January of 1996 he was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child in Rock County.
His victims were pre-teen and early teenage girls.
Campton is to have no contact with minors or his victims. He cannot consume drugs and must comply with electronic monitoring.