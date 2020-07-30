ROCKFORD – The Rock River Valley Blood Center (RRVBC) joins national leaders and America’s Blood Centers in asking more individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma to help others affected by the virus.
To donate convalescent plasma donors must be in general good health and weigh at least 110 pounds. They also must be completely symptom-free for at least 14 days, and have a laboratory-confirmed test for COVID-19.
The Rock River Valley Blood Center has collected 106 units of convalescent plasma so far and is actively seeking recovered COVID-19 patients who had a positive nasal swab test and would be willing to donate. Those interested should call 815-965-8751 or visit rrvbc.org.
There is also a need for convalescent plasma donors to keep giving. These individuals can donate plasma every 28 days, which is more frequent than whole blood (every 56 days).