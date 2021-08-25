BELOIT—As The Lincoln Academy prepares to open on Sept. 1, it recently received material donations totaling $212,603 to support the school’s career and technical education programming from nearly 20 companies which worked on the project.
In an interview Tuesday, Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole said construction on the new school is complete. Workers are adding the finishing touches on items such as landscaping. Crews repaved the parking lot and added signage.
“We have a very dedicated staff who are excited to bring this new opportunity for families in Beloit. We are building a strong team of educators who are always putting children first in every decision they make, and they’ve been working endlessly. They are ready to open The Lincoln Academy and be prepared for our scholars,” Cole said. “We have really wonderful committed individuals who are excited to be part of this new opportunity.”
Teachers, administrators and staff have been in training since Aug. 4. Monday is family orientation from 4-6 p.m. where scholars can meet their teachers, drop off their supplies and learn more about school expectations, Cole said.
Four buses will be bringing in students. Cole noted the school was full as of Monday with more than 400 students.
The school is continuing to accept applications. There could be seats opening up after school begins on Sept. 1, and Cole encouraged families to get on the wait list.
She said wait lists exist for each grade, with more than 25 students on the wait list for 4K alone.
One hundred percent of the teaching and educational staff has been hired. There are two positions open right now which are being advertised, that of an accounting position and a business manager.
Cole noted a full list outlining staff will be available on the school website for the community to view soon. Many of the school’s employees are from Beloit.
Students, required to wear uniforms, receive one free polo shirt with their family purchasing the rest of the attire.
“Our families have been ordering uniforms and picking them up at the school and ordering online. There is scholarship support for scholars and families who may struggle being able to afford their uniforms,” Cole said.
Cole noted staff will wear uniforms as well. With school starting, there will be a welcome celebration for scholars.
“We want them to be excited about their new journey with us at The Lincoln Academy,” Cole said.
It appears many others in the community are excited about the school. Cole said the Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI) recently hosted a gathering of build team members to celebrate the near-completion of The Lincoln Academy, and to present the school team with a surprise send-off gift, a check for $212,603 to support the school’s career and technical education programming.
Nearly 20 companies who worked on the project gave the school monetary and material donations. The Lincoln Academy, a public charter school authorized by the UW Office of Educational Opportunity, will open its doors to more than 400 students on Sept. 1.
“It isn’t often that you get the opportunity to work on a project like this one,” said Aaron Combs, CCI project manager. “We had an incredibly aggressive timeline with no room for failure. Every person on the job knew what was at stake and you could see it in the way people showed up. They weren’t installing mechanical systems, painting walls or building cubbies, they were creating a place for children to build their futures. As the building went up, so did the commitment and passion for this project.”
At almost 115,000 square feet, The Lincoln Academy will serve students in grades 4K-12 focusing on academics, character education and career exploration. The facility includes a range of exploratory spaces such as construction, welding, agriculture science, engineering, medical services and applied arts.
1901 Mechanical and Plumbing, was the first to make a gift, contributing over $25,000 to The Lincoln Academy.
“We loved being a part of this project and 1901 is proud to invest in the work of the school,” said Justin Wiemer, vice president. “I grew up in Beloit. I believe The Lincoln Academy can make a real difference for kids. We intend to stay involved. Job shadows, apprenticeships, student projects. There are so many ways we can continue to expose students to real world careers. We look forward to being a part of it.”
With additional donations still being considered, the build team is expected to contribute more than $225,000 in gifts ranging from $500 to $50,000.
The Lincoln Academy, 608 Henry Ave., is a new 4-year-old kindergarten to grade 12 school. The charter school is a public school, not a private voucher school. The school is authorized through the UW System, not the Beloit School District. Tuition is free to families, and enrollment is open to any Wisconsin student. As a public school, it will be funded by taxpayer dollars but may also receive private donations and grant funds.