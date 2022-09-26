hot Construction project planned on Prairie Hill Road in South Beloit Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SOUTH BELOIT - Prairie Hill Road will undergo a resurfacing and roadway patching project beginning Oct. 3, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Highway DepartmentThe construction area on Prairie Hill Road will be between Route 2 and Highway 251. The work is expected to be complete by Oct. 31. However, the duration of the work will depend on weather conditions.Motorists are urged to use alternative route of travel. Traffic delays should be expected during the construction project. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Prairie Hill Road Winnebago County Highway Department Resurfacing Traffic Delays Highway 251 Route 2 Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit Autorama 2022 winners announced Beloit School District superintendent finalists announced Pecatonica man dies in crash with school bus Beloit School District students, teachers speak out about performing arts issues Rockford woman's body found in wooded area Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime