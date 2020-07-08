TOWN OF BELOIT—Project leaders say construction of a new elementary school building in the Beloit Turner School District is moving right along.
Crews broke ground in early June at the site along the northern end of South Bartells Drive.
Project Superintendent Skip Hegemann said the building is on track for estimated completion in July of 2021.
Scherrer Construction Co. Inc., headquartered in Burlington, is working with Beloit-based Klobucar Construction Co. Inc. on the $17 million project.
On Wednesday, about 18 employees worked on the building’s foundations and laid down material for the base of a parking lot.
Hegemann said crews will begin setting up wall panels for the new school’s gymnasium sometime next week.
Around September, crews aim to have over half of the building’s steel frame in place. By the end of 2020, Hegemann said the building will be completely closed up, and crews will then begin working on the interior.
The construction workers haven’t received any noise complaints from nearby residents yet, Hegemann said, because the site is large enough to absorb most of the sound.
The new elementary school is one of several capital projects approved by voters in 2018 for a roughly $26 million referendum.
Once completed, the new elementary school will serve grades two through five. The building will be open in time for the 2021-22 school year. A formal name has not yet been selected.
In a recent email, Turner School Board President John Turner said, “this is an exciting time in the district.”
The district and its contractors are also continuing to work on an expanded fitness center, new storage units and new classrooms as part of a Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) project.
