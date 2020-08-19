Construction area crash

A pickup truck collided with a piece of heavy construction equipment on Highway 251 and Rockton Road in Roscoe on Tuesday night.

A driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in a crash after a truck struck a Rock Road Companies piece of heavy construction equipment on Tuesday night, according to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District. Emergency crews responded to Highway 251 and Rockton Road and found the pickup truck had collided head-on with the large roller machine. Roscoe police said the incident was handled by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. No further information into the crash was available as of Wednesday. 