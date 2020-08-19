A driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained in a crash after a truck struck a Rock Road Companies piece of heavy construction equipment on Tuesday night, according to the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District. Emergency crews responded to Highway 251 and Rockton Road and found the pickup truck had collided head-on with the large roller machine. Roscoe police said the incident was handled by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. No further information into the crash was available as of Wednesday.
Construction accident reported in Roscoe
Austin Montgomery
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today