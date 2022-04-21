BELOIT—When Wisconsin legislative maps were redrawn, the First Congressional District gained 100% of the City of Beloit.
So First Congressional District Congressman Bryan Steil kicked off his campaign for re-election on Thursday at the Casey’s convenience store and gas station on Cranston Road in Beloit.
Steil, a Janesville Republican, approached customers who were fueling up at the gas pumps, asking them to sign his candidate petitions.
“Rising prices really is the number one issue, and the easiest to fix is the price of gas,” Steil said.
He said the Biden administration has been hampering the ability to produce oil and natural gas in the United States and making it tougher for U.S. producers to send fuel to out allies around the world.
“We have the ability to produce enough oil and natural gas in the United States not only to supply our nation, but to supply our allies, especially those in Eastern Europe,” Steil said.
He noted European allies are now purchasing oil from Russia and they wouldn’t have to if actions were taken in this country to loosen restrictions.
Steil noted one of the first things President Joe Biden did was kill the Keystone Pipeline, which would have allowed millions of barrels of crude oil to be shipped to the United States from Canada.
Before the legislative maps in Wisconsin were redrawn, Beloit was in the Second Congressional District, which is represented by Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison. Now, Steil represents all of the City of Beloit, but not the Town of Beloit. His district still includes Janesville as well as parts of Kenosha and Racine counties. Steil said he is no stranger to Beloit, since he used to work at Regal Beloit, now Regal Rexnord.
Steil believes Republicans have a good chance to win the majority of seats in the House of Representatives in November.
“I’m optimistic,” he said about Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives. “I think voters will give us the chance to make the changes this country needs.”
When ask about the Republican party being divided between those who support former President Donald Trump and those that want to move on, he said the party is really united.
“I actually think the party is united on the policies Trump put in place. They may have disliked his personality. I think we will be united in continuing his policies on energy and other issues,” Steil said.
Ann Roe, a Janesville educator and businesswoman, had announced last year she planned to run as a Democrat for the first congressional seat.