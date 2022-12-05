hot Congressman Bryan Steil's staff to meet residents in Clinton, Milton, Darien, Walworth Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE - Staff members from the office of U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, will meet with constituents during mobile office hours in Rock and Walworth counties on Thursday.Staff members will be available to discuss concerns residents have in dealing with federal agencies. Common issues addressed include Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans benefits and more.Office hours will be as follows:- 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Milton City hall, 710 S. Janesville St., Milton.- 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. at Clinton Village Hall, 301 Cross St., Clinton.- 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. at Darien Vollage Hall, 24 N. Wisconsin St., Darien.- 3 - 4 p.m. at Walworth Vollage Hall, 227 N. Main St., Walworth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bryan Steil Medicaid Social Security Office Hours Clinton Milton Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit, Janesville, elsewhere seeing experienced cops leaving Two Beloit residents accused of multiple drug offenses Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers most wanted and crime of the week Beloit man's parole deferred for 10 months, in 1994 murder case 64-year-old South Beloit woman accused of hit-and-run, reckless driving Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime