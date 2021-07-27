JANESVILLE—Another trial in Rock County Circuit Court has been delayed for the second time in a week due to a conflict of interest being identified late in proceedings, with one justice calling for the county’s criminal justice committee to review the vetting system at the Rock County Public Defender’s Office.
On Tuesday, Mario T. Tucker, 34, appeared in court by video conference with attorneys Jason Sanders and Walter Isaacson, both of whom work at the public defender’s office. Tucker is accused of fatally shooting Edward Dewayne Wiggins, 50, on Dec. 7, 2020 following an argument at a group rehabilitation home in the 1000 block of 10th Street.
Sanders told the court that it was recently learned that he had represented Wiggins in a prior case, which forced him to make the withdrawal decision prior to Tucker’s trial starting next week. Sanders added that the oversight came from a mix up in the public defender’s background check system that interchanged Wiggins’ initials.
The delay comes on top of Tucker’s speedy trial demand that he made on April 30. Due to extenuating circumstances, Hanson previously found good cause to extend the speedy trial demand period on May 21 and on Tuesday.
The delay caused Hanson to state he had “concerns” about how background searches were being done. In response, Hanson said he wanted to reach out to public defender administrative staff to raise the issue of background and cross-referencing at the Rock County Justice Coordinating Council.
On June 20, a jury trial for Kiyoko M. Becker, 29, of Beloit, who is charged with causing a crash on Interstate 43 that killed three Beloit men on Jan. 21, 2018, had her trial rescheduled after a last minute conflict was found. The victims have been identified as Hesham M. Abdelrahim, Delandis J. McKinney and Cecilio Rodriguez.