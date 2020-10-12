BELOIT — A Confederate flag was placed on the pedestrian bridge to the Beloit College Powerhouse building only days after two Black Lives Matter banners were removed from the bridge.
The Confederate flag was discovered Sunday morning and it was removed shortly after it was discovered.
Beloit College officials condemned the placement of the flag and stated an investigation into the matter is underway.
“The placement of a Confederate Flag on the Powerhouse bridge, as reported by Director of Security Bruce Heine, is an egregious affront to Beloit College values. We condemn this hate act in the strongest terms. An investigation is underway,” a written statement from Beloit College President Scott Bierman and Dean of Students Cecil Youngblood read.
“This, and other hate acts, remind us of the necessity to press forward with renewed energy on our anti-racist agenda. We are steadfastly committed to the goal of becoming an anti-racist institution. We will not waver.
“Black members of our community bear the brunt of this racism, yet another example of the inequities that govern too much of our society. We will inform the community as any developments in the investigation reveals information,” the statement read.
Two Black Lives Matter banners were displayed on the bridge for several months until a complaint was issued to the city saying the banners violated city ordinance. The banners were taken down last Thursday.
The Confederate flag has been considered a symbol of white nationalists with racial undertones for years. There has been a push in several southern states, such as South Carolina and Alabama, to remove the flag from government property.