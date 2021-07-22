TOWN OF BELOIT—Construction and renovations inside the old town hall building are on hold temporarily after a conditional use permit was amended and until routine state licensing procedures are finished.
The Board of Supervisors amended the conditional use permit after the Town of Beloit Fire Department recently issued a cease and desist order to the property owner.
A & A Riverside Properties bought the old town hall site at 2871 S. Afton Road for about $175,000 in 2020.
The developer’s plans for the site include renovating the building, renting out units to businesses, creating additional storage spades and adding a public baseball diamond and parking area, among other developments.
Currently, the site includes storage spaces and a window tinting business.
Town Administrator Tim Wellnitz said outside work at the site can continue, including laying down pavement. However other construction, all interior work and any occupancy of the existing building are on hold until further notice from the state of Wisconsin.
Wellnitz said the property owner has been cooperating with the township and has indicated they will address some concerns raised by the fire department. The site also will be subject to a state inspection.
In the cease and desist letter, Chief Fire Inspection Officer Charles Skokut wrote that the department was aware of multiple fire code issues after completing an on-site inspection.
Skokut added in the letter that at least one of two businesses already operating on-site did not have a business license and that self-storage lockers were being rented out.
According to the amended permit, the storage business and any other businesses located on site must secure and maintain a Town of Beloit business license. State approved plans must also be submitted for all proposed buildings and modifications to existing buildings before permits will be issued. An easement shall be recorded to allow access to the baseball diamond.
Previously adopted conditions also include a detailed landscaping plan, general zoning ordinance compliance, on-site exterior lighting, stormwater management planning and access by appointment for the fire department to inspect the property biannually.
Email records show that Town of Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease wrote to town officials detailing some concerns the department would like to see addressed at the site.
Those include fire engine access to all areas, the addition of more fire hydrants, linking two parking areas to avoid a dead end, paved access to buildings and detailed snow removal plans.