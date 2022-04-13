BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra will present a Road to the Big Apple fundraising concert on April 24 to help cover costs for their upcoming trip to New York City for the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition.
The benefit concert will be presented from 4—6 p.m. at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center, Beloit. Ticket cost is $10 per person if ordered by April 23. Tickets will be sold for $15 each at the door on the night of the event.
“To attend this festival is an expensive undertaking, so the students are working hard to raise the $45,000 they need to cover trip expenses,” said Chris Behrens, Beloit Memorial High School Director of Bands.
The Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra was one of only 15 jazz bands from across the nation to be chosen for the prestigious Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition which will be held May 5—7 at the Lincoln Center in New York City. More than 100 high school jazz bands nationwide competed for the coveted 15 spots available at the competition.
This is the 10th time the Beloit Memorial High School Jazz Orchestra has qualified for the Essentially Ellington competition.
The playlist includes their competition selections and other jazz standards by such greats as Duke Ellington, Billy Strayhorn, and Count Basie.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 608-751-3772.
“The students have been working extremely hard on the music—many hours of group rehearsals, sectionals, and individual practice have been logged. It’s all part of the journey with the ultimate reward of playing jazz at the Lincoln Center stage in front of Wynton Marsalis and a few thousand people!” Behrens said.
Beloit School District Superintendent Dan Keyser encourages everyone to come out and support jazz orchestra.
“These students have worked hard, gained national recognition and are excited to represent our high school and community at the upcoming Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition,” Keyser said. “Let’s make this happen for them.”
The trip to NYC will include 20 students, 220 pounds of instruments, 54 pieces of luggage, chaperones and a lot of enthusiasm and excitement shared Behrens,
Beloit Memorial High School senior and jazz orchestra member, Naoki Nikora, is thankful for community support.
“Being selected to attend Essentially Ellington feels like a dream come true and is honestly something I am still trying to process,” Nikora said. “Being on that stage had seemed like a fantasy, especially after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Now we are going, and my excitement is immeasurable for this amazing opportunity! This opportunity is only possible thanks to the truly heartwarming support from our wonderful community. I hope everyone comes out to support us at our fundraiser.”
The band also has an online fundraiser, where donations can be made through the School Distinct of Beloit website: www.classmunity.com/sdbwi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1793.
Thanks to an anonymous donor, every $2 donated will be matched with another $1, up to $10,000. Checks can be made payable to P.A.P.A.S and sent by mail to: BMJO c/o Beloit Memorial High School 1225 4th St., Beloit, WI 53511 Attn: Chris Behrens.
The Road to the Big Apple concert fundraiser is generously sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors, Beloit Health Systems, First National Bank and Trust, the Butterfly Club, Bud Weiser Beloit, Finley Buick/GMC, Old Fashion Bakery, Re/Max Ignite, The Rock and Culver’s.