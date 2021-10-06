BELOIT—The Beloit Public Library is offering a new Drop-In Computer Workshops as a means to help bridge the digital divide and teach the community digital literacy.
These workshops will be held 6—8 p.m. every Monday in October and are open to all members of the public. The skills learned can not only make individuals more marketable in the workforce, but also help them to better connect with family and friends and help them support distance/online learning for children in their care.
Using the Northstar Digital Literacy tools, the library will help attendees assess and build the basic skills needed to perform tasks on computers and online, based on three basic computer digital literacy standard areas:
Essential Computer Skills:
-Basic Computer Skills
-Internet Basics
-Using Email
-Windows OS
-Mac OS
Essential Software Skills:
-Microsoft Word
-Excel
-PowerPoint
-Google Docs
Using Technology in Daily Life:
-Social Media
-Information Literacy
-Career Search Skills
-Supporting K-12 Distance Learning
-Your Digital Footprint
The public is invited to drop in on one or all of these workshops to get their digital literacy skills up to speed. For more information, follow Beloit Public Library’s Facebook page.
The library provides an array of services for a population of 48,000 people residing in the City of Beloit, as well as outlying areas in Beloit and Turtle townships.
In a community known for its diversity, the library strives to reach everyone in the community with unique programming for all ages, a full range of library materials, and rapidly evolving computer technology and workforce development tools and resources.
Located at 605 Eclipse Boulevard, Beloit Public Library serves the Beloit community by providing resources and services that support literacy, workforce development, and quality of life. Beloit Public Library is open 9:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
To stay informed of the latest happenings, be sure to follow Beloit Public Library on Facebook.