TOWN OF CENTER — The death of an elderly woman whose body was found Monday in the garage of a home in the Town of Center is being described as a "complex violent death," according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded at around 5:31 a.m. to a home in the 11000 block of W. Mineral Point Road for a report of a deceased woman. The 911 caller was at the residence to check in on the woman when she was discovered in the garage. In addition to the caller, another subject was inside the residence and unaware of the call to 911, a news release from the sheriff's office said.
An unidentified subject in the home was taken to the sheriff's office as a person of interest, but no arrest has yet been announced.
The decedent, caller, and person of interest are relatives. The sheriff’s office considers this an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community, according to Commander Jude Maurer.
Details about the victim and the subjects in the home have not been released.
"We do not anticipate releasing any further information (on Monday)" Maurer said.