TOWN OF BELOIT—The newly completed West Riverside Energy Center is now serving customers in the Stateline Area, Alliant Energy officials said Friday.
Construction on the $660,000, 730-megawatt natural gas facility at 4201 S. Walters Road recently wrapped up after about three years. Construction on the station began in the spring of 2017. The project was first announced in 2016.
"We are proud to put our West Riverside Energy Center into service to provide reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities," Wisconsin's Alliant Energy company President David de Leon said in a statement. "Community support, strong partnerships and hard work by countless employees, contractors and suppliers made this a successful project."
Building the facility created more than 1,000 jobs, according to an Alliant Energy news release.
The power generating station will produce energy around the clock for an estimated 550,000 area residents and businesses.
“Through a great team effort, the project came in under budget and online in time for increased summer demand,” Bob Newell, Alliant Energy West Riverside Energy Center Project Manager, said in a statement Friday. “Customers will benefit from the reduced costs as a result of the budget savings and very low natural gas prices.”
Newell said the plant will boost local utility shared revenuers by more than $3 million every year.
Alliant Energy also plans to build a 6-megawatt solar facility near the West Riverside Energy Center in the coming months.
The Town of Beloit's Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval for the company to get a green light to begin hauling new materials onto the site.
The Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to give final approval at Monday's meeting.
Alliant Energy officials say installing the solar panels will help offset some of the power produced at the primary West Riverside campus nearby.
