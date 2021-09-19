BELOIT—A loaded handgun was in the backpack of the 15-year-old suspect when he was arrested in a classroom at Beloit Memorial High School on Sept. 13.
Dante T. Wilson faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18 after authorities ruled he could be tried as an adult following hearings last week.
Wilson remains in custody at the Rock County Youth Services Center.
At around 9:26 p.m. on Sept. 3, Beloit police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Portland Avenue and Bluff Street. At the time, witnesses in the area reported seeing a group of approximately five male individuals walking in the area before they heard gunshots.
The teen’s body was found at around 7:53 a.m. on Sept. 5, nearly 36 hours after the shooting is believed to have occurred. The teen’s body was found between a fence in the 300 block of Portland Avenue and a garage of a residence in the 800 block of Bluff Street, the complaint shows.
An examination of the 19-year-old by authorities at the scene showed the teen was shot in the chest.
Beloit police used Wisconsin Department of Corrections ankle monitoring bracelet data that connected individuals to the 300 block of Portland Avenue at the time of the shots fired report and were able to make contact with individuals.
Through interviews with multiple subjects, Beloit police were able to ascertain that a fight was arranged shortly prior to the shooting after communication over social media. In interviews, Wilson was identified as a person with a handgun during the shooting, with witnesses claiming Wilson fired the handgun during the incident, the complaint states.
In an interview, a person told police that Wilson had traded a different firearm for the handgun allegedly tied to the shooting “a few weeks prior.”
After multiple interviews, Wilson was tied to the shooting and on Sept. 13, authorities closed in on Beloit Memorial High School. The school was placed on soft lockdown during police activity prior to the arrest.
Wilson was located in a third floor classroom of the high school. A school administrator told Wilson to leave his backpack next to his desk before escorting him out of the classroom when he was taken into custody without incident.
A Beloit police officer confiscated the backpack containing the 9-millimeter handgun. The handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber with nine bullets in the magazine, with a fired cartridge casing found at the scene of the shooting matching ammunition in the gun, the complaint says.
Wilson was held in custody on a $50,000 cash bond on Sept. 17. He will appear for an adjourned initial appearance at 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 before Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.