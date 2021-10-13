ROCKFORD — A South Beloit woman charged in connection with the death of her infant daughter hid the body of the newborn child for nearly a week, according to Winnebago County Circuit Court records obtained on Wednesday by the Beloit Daily News.
Kristin A. Larson, 35, was arrested and charged on Oct. 8 with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death from the incident that occurred at a South Beloit home.
Larson allegedly killed her infant daughter on June 3, who is identified in court records as Baby Larson, and then concealed the baby’s body in a bucket for five days until authorities closed in on June 8.
The bucket was found inside a spare bedroom of the residence searched by authorities.
Detectives from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and South Beloit Police Department met with Larson who allowed authorities to search the home after receiving the report of a missing infant.
The investigation of the infant’s death revealed the infant had been born alive, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
If convicted, Larson could serve up to 60 years in prison with three years of post-release supervision.
She remains in custody in the Winnebago County jail on a $1 million cash bond. Larson will appear next in court on Nov. 2.