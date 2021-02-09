BELOIT - A South Beloit man faces multiple charges after he allegedly made a threat to a Beloit police officer following his arrested on Feb. 8, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Bruce D. White, 44, was arrested following an alleged intoxicated driving traffic stop near the intersection of Merrill Avenue and Ritsher Street.
White allegedly became confrontational with Beloit police and threatened to beat an officer when the officer opened the squad car door. During the incident, he allegedly kicked the inside of the door of the squad that also caused damage, the complaint said.
White is charged with threat to a law enforcement officer and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.