JANESVILLE—A shooting in Beloit on Sunday that injured a 43-year-old man occurred following a drunken outburst at a Super Bowl party, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Court records based on witness interviews show Znobian AD McAdory, 22, became drunk and disorderly at the party where he allegedly struck a guest and was kicked out.
The man who McAdory allegedly shot was identified in the complaint as his step-father.
The man told police McAdory left with him and another individual, who was not identified in the complaint.
While in a vehicle, McAdory allegedly was upset regarding the music that was playing. Following an argument, McAdory exited the vehicle near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues where he allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, the complaint said.
Two bullets struck the 43-year-old man in the hip and he was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Beloit police were advised by a witness who said McAdory allegedly fired a shot at a vehicle the witness was driving, and another witness told police he heard multiple shots while inside his home in the area of Park Avenue.
After police received more information stemming from the investigation, a perimeter was set up in the area of Wisconsin and Woodward avenues. An officer observed a man matching McAdory’s description exit a restaurant in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, where he was subsequently placed under arrest.
In a search of the restaurant, Beloit police recovered a .40 caliber handgun and multiple unfired bullets under a sweatshirt in a booth at the restaurant.
While in custody, McAdory allegedly broke a telephone in the booking area and during transport to the Rock County jail, he allegedly damaged the squad vehicle and made threats against an officer’s family.
McAdory appeared in jail court on Wednesday and was ordered held on a $2,500 cash bond on the charges of first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He will appear next in court on Feb. 22.