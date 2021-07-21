BELOIT—A Milwaukee man faces charges after reports of a suspicious person on July 15 near East Briar Lane in the Town of Beloit, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Mariel B. Carter, 35, was stopped after a resident told police he observed a suspicious person standing on their porch before walking away.
Carter was stopped by police and officers found a pair of needle nose pliers and a flat-head screwdriver. He is charged with possession of burglarious tools and resisting an officer.