TOWN OF PORTER—An Evansville man faces various drug-related charges following a lengthy narcotics investigation by Rock County detectives that ended on April 16.
Brian G. Mikkelson, 49, was identified as a suspected methamphetamine dealer during an investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives allegedly observed large quantities of methamphetamines being sold, the complaint said. A search warrant was executed at a home in the 6000 block of North Curtis Drive in the Town of Porter.
Mikkelson reportedly admitted to selling methamphetamine and said it was due to COVID-19 and his lack of employment, the complaint states.
He faces three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and eight counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.