BELOIT—A Beloit man charged in connection with a nonfatal shooting in February now faces additional criminal charges after he allegedly injured a dog in an incident on June 27, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
The complaint states Znobian McAdory, 23, reportedly injured the dog after it urinated on a bed while she was out of town.
When the dog was observed by police, officers found a one inch cut on the bridge of her snout, a one inch cut to her rear left leg and the dog was squinting her left eye continuously.
A witness told police that McAdory struck the dog multiple times with multiple objects, striking the dog with a pan and stirring spoon, and also whipping the dog with a string of holiday lights. The witness also told police McAdory had stomped on the dog “three to four times,” according to the complaint.
Another person on scene at the time of the incident stopped McAdory from harming the dog further after he allegedly grabbed a knife stating he was going to kill the dog, according to the criminal complaint.
In the most recent incident, McAdory is charged with mistreating animals, obstruction and felony bail jumping.
The bail jumping charge stems from a Feb. 6 incident in which McAdory allegedly shot his stepfather following a drunken outburst at a Super Bowl party in Beloit.
Court records based on witness interviews show McAdory became drunk and disorderly at the party where he allegedly struck a guest and was kicked out.
The victim told police McAdory left with him and another individual.
While in a vehicle, McAdory allegedly was upset regarding the music that was playing. Following an argument, McAdory exited the vehicle near the intersection of Woodward and Park avenues where he allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle, the complaint said.
Two bullets struck the 43-year-old man in the hip and he was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.