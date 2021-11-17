BELOIT—Rock County Circuit Court records have shed new light on the Dec. 13, 2020 homicide case in Delavan a week after multiple homes were searched in Beloit related to the investigation.
On Nov. 10, multiple homes in Beloit were searched by Rock County Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team members related to the shooting death of 20-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez who was killed at a Delavan apartment complex. The complaint filed against one person arrested during execution of the search warrants states the homicide case related to Gonzalez’s death “involved controlled substances,” a detail not previously known.
Search warrants were executed in the 900 block of Eighth Street, 1500 Block of Euclid Avenue; 400 block of Prospect Street and 800 block of Vine Street. During the search of Vine Street home, authorities arrested a 39-year-old Beloit woman on weapons and drug-related charges.
Natosha M. Mitchell was arrested by officers after authorities allegedly recovered 0.97 grams of cocaine in a mason jar and an “AR-type rifle, which had a loaded magazine containing 30, 0.223 (caliber) rounds,” the complaint against Mitchell states.
Mitchell faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from the search warrant.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, Delavan police officers responded at around 9:02 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020 to 820 Parish Court for a report of gunfire and found Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.