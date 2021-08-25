JANESVILLE — A Beloit man located during a warrant search by police on Aug. 23 has been arrested and faces multiple gun-related charges after a stolen firearm was recovered by Beloit police, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
An officer conducting surveillance on Aug. 23 in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue located a suspect on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant.
Jordan M. Jones, 23, was arrested by police while sitting in a vehicle and in a search of the vehicle a handgun was found that was reported stolen in Janesville, the complaint states.
Jones is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater, concealing a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon as a repeater.