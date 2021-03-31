MADISON—A School District of Beloit employee who was arrested on school grounds on March 19 has been charged with invasion of privacy-related charges, according to a Dane County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Andrew P. Liebergen, 49, of Verona, allegedly used a device to record videos of a female victim without consent from November of 2020 until January of 2021 at a Madison-area home.
A woman confronted Liebergen about the covert video recording setup after she discovered the hidden camera in her daughter’s bedroom.
The woman told Madison police there were 41 videos saved which depicted the woman’s daughter in various stages of undress, the complaint said. The complaint does not specify the age of the female victim shown in the videos.
He was arrested at Converse Elementary School on March 19 by Madison police. Prior to his arrest, Liebergen served as a literacy instructional coach at Converse. A spokesperson for the school district said Wednesday that Liebergen is on paid administrative leave.
Liebergen is charged with capturing an intimate representation without consent and misdemeanor invasion of privacy by use of a surveillance device. He was released from custody on a $500 signature bond on March 23 with conditions associated with the release.
Court records indicate a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. on May 7.