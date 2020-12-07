BELOIT — The School District of Beloit’s insurance company issued former coach Kathy Crawford $37,500 as part of a settlement agreement which stipulated the coach would drop charges in federal court alleging that former Superintendent Stanley Munro violated her first amendment rights.
The complaint was filed against Munro, but because of his position with the district, the district was responsible for an investigation into the allegations and representing Munro.
Of the $37,500 settlement, $22,500 will be paid directly to Crawford and $15,000 will be paid to her law firm Gingras, Thomsen & Wachs out of Madison, Wisconsin.
The Nov. 4 settlement agreement includes a confidentiality clause stating Crawford and the district will not discuss its contents unless required by law or as necessary to comply with open records requests.
Crawford declined comment on the settlement and the Daily News did not hear back from Munro by press time.
On Nov. 16, School District of Beloit Board President Kyle Larsen said the board voted to approve a settlement agreement with the former coach after an investigation was conducted. On Sunday, he declined any further comment on the matter.
The Daily News filed an open records request regarding the complaint, the investigation and the settlement documents, however, the district only provided the complaint and settlement documents.
“To produce attorney-client privileged materials would compromise that public policy objective and make the District and its employees less inclined to conduct a thorough investigation in the future,” stated the response letter signed by Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong.
The complaint alleges Crawford was not hired in certain positions available in the district after speaking out in support of teachers and issuing criticism of Munro.
In 2018 Crawford was an in-school suspension teacher at McNeel Intermediate School and coached softball and high school girls basketball. At the conclusion of the 2017-2018 school year, her employment with the district expired but her performance was at all times satisfactory, according to the complaint dated Aug. 13.
On July 31, 2019 Crawford contacted the athletic director to apply for a softball coach position.
Crawford, who lived within the district and had her children attending the schools, publicly commented on social media in support of teachers who the complaint stated were being mistreated by the district on Aug. 13, 2019. At a point prior to Aug. 16, 2019 Crawford applied for a community outreach liaison position with the district and never got an interview.
On Aug. 16, 2019 she commented on a social media post in support of teachers who the complaint stated were being mistreated by the board.
On Aug. 18 2019, Crawford posted about a rally in support of teachers on the Greater Beloit Parent Coalition Facebook page; on Aug. 20 she followed up on the post about the time and place of the rally; on Aug. 24, 2019 she posted the goals of the pro teacher rally which specifically mentioned Munro and former School Board President Pam Charles as offenders of the principals for which the coalition stood. On Aug. 26, Crawford changed her profile photo to reflect the goals of the rally; on Aug. 27 she participated in a rally outside of the board meeting and then spoke at the board meeting and was critical of Munro. On Aug. 28, she posted a link to her Aug. 27 board speech on the Greater Beloit Parent Coalition Facebook page.
On Aug. 30, 2019, the complaint states Munro told Crawford that she was unlikely to get any of the jobs she was applying for if “she kept putting herself out there.”
On Sept, 4, 2019, Crawford learned her job as the middle school softball coach was in jeopardy. There was discussion about having one softball team because the district did not want to pay two coaches and Crawford offered to coach for free.
Crawford had applied but was never interviewed for the positions of after school paraeducator; as a school security officer; and after school coordinator.
On Sept. 15, she learned there would be two softball teams, but the second position was given to someone else and on Oct. 9, 2019, the athletic director informed Crawford she would not be allowed to coach basketball.
The complaint stated Munro violated Crawford’s right to free speech and caused her emotional, psychological and economic losses.
On Jan. 16, 2020 the board voted to accept Munro’s resignation after he had been accused of using his position to intimidate staff and withholding information from records requests.