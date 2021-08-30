BELOIT — The community’s hard-working volunteers were honored Monday during the 41st Annual Beloit Daily News Volunteer Recognition Luncheon.
Thanks to partners believing in volunteerism the awardees were recognized in a fun and festive lunch at The Rock Bar and Grill’s Outdoor Pavilion. To ensure safety during COVID-19, the Beloit Daily News opted to have an outdoor event in August similar to last year. In non-pandemic years, the event is typically held in April, National Volunteer Month, as a banquet in the evening inside a local restaurant.
Entertainment at the event was provided by violinist Zachary Peterson of the Turtle Creek Chamber Orchestra. Peterson treated crowds with upbeat Irish fiddle tunes prior to the program.
The dinner attracted nearly 50 attendees.
Volunteers receiving awards included: April 2020, Teri Downing; May 2020, Michael Bell; June 2020, Ana Montoya; July 2020, DeAnne Gile; August 2020, Sandie Storley; September 2020, Brian Elliott; October 2020, Tom and Linda Hutson; November 2020, Tracy Saladar, December 2020, Tana Shallenberger; January 2021, John Basque; February 2021, Branden Jackson; and March 2021, Gloria Heiss.
The Volunteer Recognition Program included remarks by Editor Clint Wolf and Senior Writer and Volunteer Recognition Coordinator Hillary Gavan. Regional President and Publisher for APG-Southern Wisconsin Group Orestes Baez was in attendance as well as Former Editor William Barth, Advertising Director Kim Boreen and Multimedia Account Executive Katrina Crane.
The Volunteer Recognition Program is made possible through the year by the generosity of these sponsoring partners: Blackhawk Bank, Mid-States Concrete Industries, Ace Hardware, McDonald’s, The Rock Bar and Grill, the Beloit Daily News and Adams Publishing Group.
Volunteers for the program are chosen by a Nomination Committee which meets quarterly to vote on the candidates.
Those who wish to make suggestions for worthy candidates can contact a committee member or request a nomination form from Gavan at hgavan@beloitdailynews.com. Please contact Gavan so she can search the archives to ensure the nomination hasn’t been featured before.
Nomination Committee members include: Joel Otto, Robin Stuht, Zosia Lounsbury, Ana Jimenez, Tricia Diduch and Marcy Reedy.
The Volunteer Recognition Program was started 41 years ago by the late William D. Behling, former publisher of the Beloit Daily News. Since that time, a volunteer has been named each month for his or her extraordinary community volunteer efforts.