BELOIT—Community nonprofits say they are ecstatic after Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced $15 million in pandemic relief grants were awarded to hundreds of organizations last week.
Among the recipients of the COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants were the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra ($17,024.01), Beloit Art Center ($5,490.87), Beloit International Film Festival ($13,330.56), Kids, Fun and Drama ($5,601.68), Friends of Welty Environmental Center ($5,926.04), Janesville Performing Arts Center ($47,221.30) and the Rock County Historical Society ($37,372.66).
“I was so impressed that there were so many people who got a piece of this pie. And we’re thrilled that we got a piece of this pie, too,” said Edie Baram, Executive Director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra.
A total of 385 organizations statewide were awarded grant funds to help offset financial losses due to the coronavirus. The Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) administered the grant program to help with lost revenue, workers’ compensation and cleaning.
“Just like small businesses, cultural organizations have taken a major financial hit,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennanin in a statement. “We’re all in this together. We hope that these funds will make it possible for us to be able to enjoy the museums, theaters, and music from these organizations once it is safe to do so again.”
According to a DOA press release, more than 400 grant applicants projected more than $27 million in lost revenues between March 15 and Dec. 31 of this year.
Janet Palmer, Executive Director of Kids, Fun and Drama (KFAD), said their grant will help make up for a significant budget shortfall this year in the absence of ticket sales.
“We’ll be able to keep up programming at least for a while longer,” Palmer said. “The grant gives a little bit of breathing room and to continue to look ahead.”
KFAD put on several virtual shows earlier this year and was able to offer a summer camp with limited attendance. Art classes continue to be offered also.
The organization has adapted its scripts, costumes and shows in line with health precautions and limited available funds, Palmer said, but many parents and youths have been appreciative to still be involved.
“It’s great to know that the state is aware that all performing groups are suffering right now,” Palmer said. “It’s nice that we have that support … to give kids at least some kind of normal right now.”
Baram said the Beloit Janesville Orchestra (BJSO) had to cancel multiple events this year, including the traditional holiday concert and a July Fourth concert. But the organization was able to hold 14 different summertime events instead, with essential support from the community.
Some recent virtual shows have featured musicians performing from home, while others have included stringed instruments only with social distance in between. BJSO also performed several times outside the Rock County Courthouse in Janesville for Music at the Marv this summer.
The state grant funding will help BJSO pay rent on its facilities and give time to apply for future grants, Baram said. The organization has also planned ahead for programming through May of 2022, with their primary focus being health and safety.
“Again I’m just so impressed with how they handled the program.“We’ve been hit really hard with this. Every little bit helps,” Baram said.