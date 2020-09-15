BELOIT—Beloit is a little better for having had Terrance Monahan.
Since prominent businessman and attorney Terrence “Terry” Monahan, 66 passed away on Saturday at Anam Care of Rockford, the city is mourning a kind and devoted servant with a keen sense of humor.
Monahan graduated from Beloit College in 1976 where he had played football and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduating from University of Wisconsin Law School in 1980, he joined the O’Neal Law Firm, founded in 1893 and the oldest continually operating law firm in Beloit, which is still in business today as Monahan and Johnson, S.C.
He married Gail Slaymaker and raised three daughters in addition to serving six years on the Beloit City Council, including three years as its president. He also worked on many civic causes and organizations, including the Beloit 2000, Landmarks Commission, the Beloit Snappers Board, the Visit Beloit Board, the Beloit Historical Society’s Greater Beloit Hall of Fame Committee and the Beloit Historic Preservation Committee.
Stateline Community Foundation Executive Director Tara Tinder, who graduated from Beloit Catholic High School with Monahan in 1972, said he was a great athlete, but more importantly a kind person.
“He wasn’t a man who talked a whole lot. He spoke when he needed to speak,” Tinder said.
Tinder said he loved the community.
“When he served on the city council, people felt very secure in knowing that his leadership was going to be a good thing,” Tinder said.
Bill Flanagan said Monahan was “all about town” as he was visible in his parish community at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, at Beloit College activities, as a city official and attorney.
“He was a smart and capable attorney and had influence all over our community,” Flanagan said. “He was very smart and a wonderful, kind, dedicated friend to everybody. There’s not a community that he was involved with where his involvement and support went unnoticed.”
Former Beloit City Council President John Murphy said Monahan followed his term starting in 1998. The two had also grown up together.
“Terry was just very thoughtful. He had a great Irish sense of humor. When he took over the Beloit City Council he was calm, caring and professional and was the perfect person to lead the city at that time,” Murphy said.
Current Beloit City Councilor Kevin Leavy said Monahan “was a very kind-hearted individual who truly loved Beloit.”
“He was always making sure we ran very professional meetings and everyone’s voice was heard,” Leavy said. “He always wanted to do what was best for the citizens of Beloit and made sure their concerns were addressed.”
Pete Marino, an agent at Senz Insurance, said Monahan was a terrific friend and a great lawyer.
“We will miss him a lot,” he said. “He was a very special guy.”