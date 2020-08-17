BELOIT—The education community is mourning the passing of former teacher, administrator and school board member Arnold “Arnie” T. Lee, 90. Lee, of Beloit, passed away on Aug. 14.
Lee started his teaching career in Beloit at Cunningham Elementary School followed by positions at Todd, Strong and Merrill elementary schools. Lee served as principal of Todd and Gaston elementary schools.
In 1973 he was appointed as an Assistant Administrator in the central office, and in July of 1979 he was appointed acting District Administrator while the district sought a new superintendent. He served as Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services from 1979-81 followed by Assistant Superintendent of Schools for Business and Finance. He served as an Adjunct Instructor at Beloit College in the Department of Education from 1988-90 and was a Senior Lecturer/Supervisor of student field experience at the University of Wisconsin Rock County from 1995-2004. Following his retirement, he ran for School Board and served two terms as the Clerk of the Board.
“Arnie Lee was passionate about education and followed the board closely. As my friend and mentor, he was someone I relied on for advice. I could always expect a note of encouragement from Arnie whenever the district faced difficult times. Never an unkind word for anyone, Arnie simply recognized challenges and worked with others to overcome them,” said former School District of Beloit Board of Education President Pam Charles.
Retired School District of Beloit Administrator Fran Fruzen called Lee a good friend and mentor. Fruzen recalled arriving in Beloit in 1956 when he and Lee were both teachers.
When Lee became an administrator, he continued to guide Fruzen.
Fruzen said Lee had strong educational philosophies, especially the evaluation of staff. Lee also was a strong believer in the basis of educational success starting at the elementary level.
“He was a strong and calm individual. He felt his ideas were correct, and he was not one who would waver about his beliefs,” Fruzen said.
Former School Board member Dennis Baskin said Lee was the treasurer for his 2016 campaign and Lee’s wife, Marcia Lee, was his teacher at Merrill Elementary School.
“I was always impressed with his professional demeanor. I always saw him as a legend in K-12 education,” Baskin said.
Baskin said Lee educated him on policies and state statutes as it related to school boards in Wisconsin.
“Every several weeks I would go to his house and sit and visit with him. He would compliment me on things I did well and scold me on things I didn’t do so well. I was deeply saddened to hear about his passing. He’s going to be very missed for his scholarly work in K-12 education and his board governance. He understood the board, its role and impact. I have a great deal of love for him and his wife.”
Phyllis Anderson, a retired Todd, Cunningham, Hackett and McNeel teacher, said she knew Lee primarily through her work and at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She said he was always a church and family-oriented man.
“He was always willing to help and to talk about education which was dear to his heart as well as the students. He believed in high achievement for students,” Anderson said.