BELOIT — Community members are raising concerns about how the taxpayer-funded school, The Lincoln Academy, will not have a publicly-elected school board and will not hold a public budget hearing as it diverts more students and accompanying funding away from the Beloit School District.
Although charter schools may be authorized through their local school districts, The Lincoln Academy is authorized through the University of Wisconsin System.
In the 2020-2021 academic year, independent charter schools will receive $9,165 as the per pupil payment amount, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) website at https://dpi.wi.gov.
With the school projecting 400 students in its first year, and 700 at full capacity, some are concerned about the funding which would follow students going to the charter school.
They say it could force the Beloit School District to make cuts to programming for the children who remain in public school and who are most in need.
School District of Beloit Board President Megan Miller said she acknowledges the Beloit School District is not perfect with its share of equity issues, problematic practices and opportunity gaps.
To help address barriers to children’s success, Miller said community schools need to be established and real partnerships and responsive services made available to children and their families which will require an investment of time and energy from all over the community. She said The Lincoln Academy’s solution is to clear a path that will only damage public education and rob the community’s children and families of resources in order to serve just a few.
Miller said the UW Office of Educational Opportunity (OEO) was created under Gov. Scott Walker’s administration in 2015. She said it provided a mechanism for independent charters to work around local tax laws and have a single office in the UW system decide how to allocate tax dollars.
Miller said there is not a requirement for a charter school like the Lincoln Academy to offer anything unique or beyond what the local district offers, nor is there a requirement for it to work with the local school district.
Despite her many concerns, Miller said she is open to talking to those with The Lincoln Academy and discussing what can be done to benefit all children of Beloit.
Tia Johnson, president of Beloit NAACP, who said she was speaking from her own personal perspective, said The Lincoln Academy is not offering anything unique from the public school and therefore isn’t the most wise use of public dollars, especially without public input.
“It’s important to have different approaches to education, but if you are going to use public dollars, make sure it’s public, period,” Johnson said.
Although its meetings will be public, public comment won’t be allowed, according to earlier interviews with The Lincoln Academy officials.
“As a private citizen, it makes me raise an eyebrow,” she said. “Obviously they don’t want to hear from the public.”
Johnson said there isn’t anything that will stop the Lincoln Academy now, but she encourages people to educate themselves and for state and federal legislators to look at how they are using public dollars to fund what she considers private education.
She also questioned if budget documents would be made public and if there would be a public budget hearing each year so taxpayers can weigh in on the school’s financial decisions.
Beloit Public Education Network (BPEN) member and early childhood teacher Kirah Zeilinger said BPEN was formed to get people together to promote public education. On Monday it held its second listening and learning session with Julie Fisher Mead, a professor in the Department of Educational Leadership & Policy Analysis at the University of Wisconsin Madison who researches and writes about topics related to the legal issues related to special education and other issues raised by various forms of school choice. Mead was sharing a presentation on how public charter schools came to be and how they are funded in the state of Wisconsin.
Zeilinger encourages people to follow BPEN on Facebook as it will have future meetings with more information and education on public charter schools.
Zeilinger, who said she was speaking from a personal perspective, said she was concerned about The Lincoln Academy being publicly funded without public accountability. For example, the school board of The Lincoln Academy is appointed, and not elected.
“I don’t see the Lincoln Academy as offering anything the School District of Beloit doesn’t offer,” she added.
According to The Lincoln Academy CEO Kristi Cole, unlike traditional local school districts, independent charter schools are not eligible to levy or receive local property tax dollars and as such are not subject to public hearing requirements.
Cole said student aid is allocated through the state budget process, and the Finance Committee of the Governance Board will be responsible for review and recommendation of the annual budget to the Governance Board which has the authority to approve the budget. Meetings of the Governance Board are open to the public. Cole said The Lincoln Academy is required to submit budget and financial documents to the OEO. Budget and financial information must be submitted to OEO annually including a third-party audit that includes revenues and expenditures which are public documents.The Finance Committee and the Governance Board will review and approve budgets and financial statements, and those meetings are open.
Kids First Beloit Board of Directors Secretary Lisa Furseth said: “Public dollars to support students who enroll in an independent charter school are allocated at the state level. Citizens are offered the opportunity to have input on those decisions through the state budget process.”