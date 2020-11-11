BELOIT—Taking on a leadership role doesn’t always go as planned, Community Action Executive Director Marc Perry told a group of young adults Tuesday afternoon.
Perry recalled at age 23 he found himself in charge of an entire summer camp near St. Louis, Missouri after his direct supervisor was bitten by a poisonous Copperhead snake
“Your attitude sets the tone for everyone else in the program. Match your energy and your enthusiasm,” Perry said.
Patience and calmness are key qualities in a good leader, Perry said, because when a leader remains calm during a crisis, so does their team.
Perry was one of four presenters Tuesday afternoon during a “Virtual Breakfast with the Big Cheese” hosted on Zoom. The Rising Professionals presented the event.
Roughly 40 people attended the event, which was geared towards sharing professional insight and leadership advice with young adults.
“Breakfast with the Big Cheese is a great event to learn more about leaders in our community. They tell personal stories about the successes and struggles they have had along their journey,” said Heather Dobson, a Board of Directors member for Rising Professionals and Chair for the Professional Development Committee. “Attendees walk away energized and inspired by what they heard from these amazing speakers.”
Karie Larson, Senior Finance Director of Strategic Pricing at Kerry Ingredients, said Beloit will always feel like home, where she grew up and rose to management roles over time.
Working for a global company, Larson said she has learned the importance of mentors, how to motivate herself and her colleagues and even how to be a frequent flier on passenger airlines.
“You do get to choose,” Larson said. “We make choices every single day. You can choose to be around, but you also have to choose to get involved to make a difference in the world.”
Larson said in 2014, she was picked to lead a United Way Day of Caring effort at Kerry Ingredients, tasked with increasing the company’s staff participation levels.
By simply checking in with colleagues daily to ask if they had thought about signing up, in the end Larson doubled the staff’s involvement from 100 to 200 people that year. This helped her to see a direct impact of seeking engagement.
Perry said all good leaders must be willing to complete any task they would ask one of their employees to do—whether that’s writing grants or cleaning restrooms.
Perry had previously worked with urban outreach programs in cities like St. Louis. He said he visited some neighborhoods stricken with poverty that humbled him and established a broader worldview. In college, Perry also worked with youths diagnosed with HIV who were denied access to schooling, jobs or housing. Witnessing that disrcrimination also helped shape his worldview.
Eventually, he started on with Community Action as a planning director for grant writing and worked his way to the top.
No matter what, Perry said, a professional must always treat other people with respect and never look down on them.
“Not everybody in the world lives like you do or thinks like you do. I take all of those lessons to heart,” Perry said.
Kim Bliss, Vice President and Senior Advisor at Hendricks Holding Company, told the group about her journey from a thick-skinned high school athlete to broke college student, eager family business partner, non-traditional graduate student and becoming an experienced professional.
“This taught me that success is not always a degree,” Bliss said.
Among the lessons she learned through it all was to maintain a balance between one’s career and family.
Bliss said every person is their own greatest competitor, and the measure of success comes from finding a good fit for their personal values, taking thoughtful risks, trusting in their abilities and embracing challenges with a positive attitude. Some roles, she said, professionals figure out one piece at a time.
“No job is too big or too small for me,” Bliss said, adding that leaders must avoid procrastination. She advised the group to tackle their least desirable projects right away in the morning, removing harmful distraction from the rest of their day.
Mark Rand, CEO of the Stateline Boys and Girls Club, pointed out a sign in his office that reads, “Living the Dream.”
Rand added that investing in youth is very important because they will grow up to be community leaders in the future.
He encouraged the group of young adults to create their own identity, build strong relationships, be prepared for the unexpected, surround themselves with hardworking and intelligent people and also to stay true to their word.
“I’m just a guy honestly and truly who gets to live out his dream every single day,” Rand said.