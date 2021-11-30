BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education discussed its strategic planning process at its Tuesday evening regular board meeting.
Superintendent Dan Keyser said in order to engage the community, district personnel want to get out of the schools and into the community to have conversations. Keyser suggested having the conversations facilitated by someone neutral and outside of the district such as Battelle For Kids, the consultant for the strategic planning process. The expectation is that at least two board members and a member of the district attend the community visioning session to hear the conversations and use that as background knowledge for the work moving forward. Keyser said four sessions are possible in different quadrants of Beloit for geographic diversity.
Board member Spencer Anderson asked if there is a way to use the Beloit Public Library as the bus stops there so families without reliable transportation can come and go as they need. He said it’s a central location and a large space.
Vice President Sean Leavy said four listening sessions should be enough to gather sufficient information. He said the board needs to speak with one voice and must provide opportunities for the community to have input.
Board President Megan Miller said she liked the idea of four sessions at each of the intermediate schools.
Miller suggested going beyond sending emails to invite the public and suggested posting leaflets at popular gathering places. She suggested people with recommendations should be given information on where to post their thoughts or how to reach out with emails. Miller said the board members should attend the sessions, but not give input to allow the community to give its input.
Keyser said the district also will reach out to radio, newspaper and other media.
The plans for the strategic planning process will be further discussed at an upcoming governance committee meeting.
At the meeting, the board also unanimously approved a resolution supporting Assembly Bill 273. Miller said on July 15, the African-American Jewish Friendship group, a non-profit civic organization in Dane County, reached out to get support for the LRB 0402—African American History Education Act.
The proposed bill would ensure Wisconsin teachers have essential historical knowledge of the African-American population and vetted resources.
The board then discussed some budget priorities that should be considered when building the parameters for the 2022-2023 budget. The district faces a potential $10.5 million budget shortfall for 2021-2022, due primarily to declining enrollment, rising costs and increasing equalized value.
Retention of staff priorities include a Beloit Education Association longevity proposal, an alternative longevity proposal and a compensation study for all employee groups.
The district support for extended student trips includes the Rising Knights Historically Black College and University tours, the Jazz Orchestra’s Essentially Ellington competition; and drama productions /Scotland trip.
Other topics up for discussion include new ways of recruiting staff; diversity, equity, and inclusion; family engagement; youth sports for the community; and community education programming; ‘right-sizing’ the district,” class size, new revenue sources, facility needs and more.
Keyser noted Beloit is one of 18% of school districts, since inception of revenue controls established by the legislature in fall of 1993, to not have to go to an operational referendum.