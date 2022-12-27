Retired Beloit Memorial High School chemistry teacher Greg Wilson is a part-time truck driver at Caritas after volunteering there for years. He said it’s a great crew to work with and a well-run operation.
BELOIT— Despite inflation and increasing numbers of people seeking food, the Caritas Food Pantry is poised to provide the same services throughout 2023 as a new roof is planned for the pantry building.
While December is typically a fruitful month for donations, Executive Director Max Dodson said the community has stepped forward more than ever this year with funds to supplement food shortages and the needed roof replacement. The new almost-$50,000 roof is getting immediate repairs made and is slated for full replacement this spring.
The roof on the pantry at 2840 Prairie Ave. had been weighing on Dodson’s mind since he arrived in 2018 when he discovered it was in disrepair. After a heavy rainstorm and a significant leak in August, the project was finally put out for bid, with Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI) being selected to do the work.
Dodson set to work seeking a partner to generate matching funds via quotes in news articles, a TV appearance and pleas to the faith community. He was surprised to have an anonymous donor step forward to provide $20,000 if matching funds could be obtained. Within 42 days, Dodson said the funds were matched. Shortly thereafter, they were topped off by one last anonymous donor to put the fundraising to rest.
“The outpouring of generosity of this community in the face of everything it has to deal with is just wonderful,” he said. “I was confident we would get $20,000, but never imagined we would be so fortunate as we are now. For Caritas, this was huge. It’s 25% of our cash revenue in a year.”
Dodson said the roof donations were perhaps the biggest surprise he’s had this holiday season.
“This one has left me pretty speechless and humbled. It speaks to the awareness people have of the Caritas mission and the importance of that mission in this community,” he said.
As the money poured in for the roof, Dodson said the organization was also busy running its fall giving campaign which met goals.
This December, individuals, businesses, civic organizations, churches and others donated more than 5,000 pounds of food. It couldn’t have arrived at a more critical time.
“In September and October the pantry warehouse was about half full. Now we are putting food wherever we can find empty space,” Dodson said.
Dodson said there has been marked reduction in food from Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) due to national supply chain shortages and lack of availability.
“We estimated we would spend $45,000 for the whole year for food. That ran out in August. We have been spending $5,000 out-of-pocket monthly. Fortunately, we are financially stable enough to do that,” Dodson said.
Dodson said historically Caritas receives over a quarter of a million pounds of food from TEFAP annually, which dropped to about half that amount, and it will likely drop further in 2023.
Meanwhile, there has been an almost 50% increase in the number of visits to Caritas from January 2022 until this past November.
Despite all the challenges, Caritas’s donations and its volunteer base remains strong.
“We are running at 30 volunteers. Coming out of the pandemic that is huge,” Dodson said. “The level of activity this December has been markedly more active. Staff and volunteers have all stepped up to meet the challenge and have exceeded expectations.”
“We know there are a lot of needy people,” said Caritas volunteer Barney Flynn, who helps out at Caritas by stocking food and mowing the grass.
“People have to eat,” Flynn said.
Volunteer Don Henning retired last year after many years in manufacturing and loves the people at Caritas.
“I enjoy coming in and helping out,” he added.
Dodson noted Santa and Mrs. Claus visited with families twice earlier in the month, when the pantry was transformed into a toy store where children could select a gift which could be wrapped.
“They know exactly what the gift was, but they wanted it wrapped. We had a total of over 200 people, mostly children. The children had a blast, and the look on the parents’ face was priceless,” Dodson said.
In December, ham dinners were also given out to families as part of the holiday meal distribution. Dodson said those with a ticket who were unable to make it in during the winter storm and severe cold will still be able to pick up the holiday meals this week.