BELOIT— Despite inflation and increasing numbers of people seeking food, the Caritas Food Pantry is poised to provide the same services throughout 2023 as a new roof is planned for the pantry building.

While December is typically a fruitful month for donations, Executive Director Max Dodson said the community has stepped forward more than ever this year with funds to supplement food shortages and the needed roof replacement. The new almost-$50,000 roof is getting immediate repairs made and is slated for full replacement this spring.

