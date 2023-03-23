Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announces at the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s offices in February that his proposed 2023-2025 Capital Budget includes $15 million for the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center project in Janesville.
MADISON — The State Building Commission deadlocked in a 4-4 vote Thursday, on every project included in Gov. Tony Evers 2023-25 capital budget recommendations.
This effectively halted the $3.8 billion in infrastructure investments included in the capital budget, which included $15 million proposed for the Woodman's Sports and Convention Center in Janesville.
The sports and convention center in Janesville is estimated to cost $50 million and is planned to be built in the former Sears section of the Uptown Janesville Mall on Milton Avenue. The Janesville City Council has plans to borrow $17.3 for the project. There also has been $5 million in federal funding pledged through the U.S. Senate’s Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.
Evers unveiled the plan in February, which included major projects in 28 counties across the state. Additionally, the governor’s recommendations were expected to provide approximately 45,000 family-supporting jobs and an estimated $6.8 billion in economic impact.
“Our capital budget addressed critical infrastructure needs across our state in a way that kept borrowing low, saved the taxpayer’s money in the long run, and created critical local jobs and economic development,” Evers said in a news release. “While Republican leaders claim to support these goals, their action today shows that they would simply rather play politics than have a meaningful discussion about how these projects would serve the needs of the folks they represent. Despite today’s unfortunate outcome, we will continue to fight for these projects as we work to invest in and build 21st century infrastructure in communities across our state.”
Projects that were stalled by the 4-4 deadlock vote include:
- Continued investments in correctional facilities to further work towards closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake as juvenile facilities by completing the Milwaukee Type 1 facility and a new Type 1 facility on Department of Corrections-owned property in Oregon, the expansion of the Grow Academy in Oregon, and a study and plan for a third Type 1 facility in the Northeastern region.
- Investment of approximately $1.8 billion for capital improvement projects through the University of Wisconsin System at campuses across the state. These projects include the Engineering replacement building at UW-Madison, the Eau Claire Science/Health Science Building phase II, and the Camp Randall Sports Center replacement at UW-Madison. In addition, numerous critical maintenance and repair projects at Central Utility Plants, replacement of deteriorating facilities such as the Humanities building and Music Hall at UW-Madison, and important renovation work to address deferred maintenance at key campus buildings at UW-Oshkosh and UW-Stevens Point, and more.
- Upgrades to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King and purchasing the Wisconsin Veterans Museum location for future upgrades.
- Investments in state parks and forests and upgrades to Fire Response Ranger Stations.
- Investments in health services facilities, including utility infrastructure, support services, and patient care.
- Projects with federal support for Wisconsin National Guard facilities.
- Additional investment to complete the new Wisconsin History Museum.
- Addressing the state’s backlog of deferred maintenance by providing the largest investment to date for all state agencies, including the UW System, for small to mid-sized capital maintenance and repair projects across the state in the All Agency Program.