JVG_230301_EVERS_01.jpg
Buy Now

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announces at the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau’s offices in February that his proposed 2023-2025 Capital Budget includes $15 million for the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center project in Janesville.

 Anthony Wahl

MADISON — The State Building Commission deadlocked in a 4-4 vote Thursday, on every project included in Gov. Tony Evers 2023-25 capital budget recommendations.

This effectively halted the $3.8 billion in infrastructure investments included in the capital budget, which included $15 million proposed for the Woodman's Sports and Convention Center in Janesville.

Recommended for you