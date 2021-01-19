BELOIT—Todd Colling, general manager of the Beloit Daily News, is preparing for a homecoming of sorts as he takes on the new role of general manager of the Marinette EagleHerald and Antigo Daily Journal.
Colling became general manager in Beloit in June 2019 when Adams Publishing Group took ownership of the Beloit Daily News. Now, he is leaving Beloit to manage two other Adams Publishing Group newspapers, and one of them he is very familiar with because his father, Dennis, served as publisher there.
Dennis Colling retired as publisher of the Marinette EagleHerald in 2009, and Todd worked as a paper boy, a mailroom worker and circulation district manager for the paper as he grew up in Marinette.
“That’s where I got started in this crazy business,” Colling said. “My dad wanted me to learn the business from the ground up.”
Colling is a graduate of Marinette High School and UW-Marinette. He has many fond memories of Marinette and is looking forward to returning to the area.
“I certainly appreciate APG giving me an opportunity to get back to my roots,” Colling said.
He is looking forward to reacquainting himself with the communities and the people of the area.
“They’re great papers in great communities,” Colling said. “I’m looking forward to helping businesses in the Marinette and Antigo areas succeed with the vast print and digital solutions we offer.”
“Todd is a great community partner, active locally and well-suited to lead both teams through the challenges ahead,” said Orestes Baez, regional president for Adams Publishing in charge of the southern Wisconsin group, which includes these two properties.
Colling has made his home in Beloit for 21 years and said he will miss the people of the Beloit area.
“I’ve seen Beloit do great things in the last 21 years, and I will miss this community,” he said. “I look forward to my future visits back to Beloit to see friends. Beloit will always be a special place to me.”
Colling and his wife, Paula, will make their home in the Marinette/Antigo area. They have a second home about half way between the two cities, and it will become their principal residence.
Colling’s two sons, Josef and William, are serving in the U.S. Air Force, and his daughter, Kaitlin, is attending classes at Blackhawk Technical College in Rock County.
After working with his father at the Marinette newspaper, Colling worked at The Gazette in Janesville for seven years. He became circulation director in Fond du Lac before arriving at the Beloit Daily News as circulation director in 1999. He became advertising director in Beloit in 2004 and was named director of business development in Beloit in 2011.