BELOIT—Beloit College announced Monday it had temporarily closed Hamiltons Cafe on campus because a person who had close contact with the cafe has tested positive for COVID-19.
The cafe was scheduled to reopen today with a limited menu. Dinner on Monday was available to students in the Commons.
Meanwhile, DK’s will open with expanded food offerings and there will be expanded choices in the Canteen machines.
Contact tracing has been initiated and all close contacts have been notified.
A release from Beloit College said the primary concern of the college is providing healthy and delicious food to students in a safe fashion.