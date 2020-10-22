BELOIT – Negotiations are underway between the City of Beloit administration and union leaders for the city’s police, fire and transit departments.
Contracts with the Wisconsin Professional Police Association Beloit chapter, Beloit Fire Local 583 and Beloit Transit Local 643 run through Dec. 31 and were previously adopted on Jan. 1, 2018.
“The city hopes to have negotiations wrapped up by the end of 2020,” said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
On Oct. 12, the Beloit City Council met in closed session to review negotiation strategies going forward with the employee unions.
All three contracts outline various pay, benefits and work structures of each department over the duration of the three-year contracts.