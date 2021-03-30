TOWN OF BELOIT - A Beloit man faces a drug-related felony charge after he allegedly received a package through the mail from an international sender that contained over 250 grams of cocaine, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Emmanuel Cruz, 26, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on March 22 of a home in the 1900 block of Park Avenue in the Town of Beloit.
Officers had been alerted to a suspicious package sent from Puerto Rico to the Park Avenue home, and noted multiple packages had come from the Puerto Rico address to the Town of Beloit home in a short time period. The package was confiscated by authorities before being swapped with fake narcotics and being delivered, the complaint said.
A field test showed that two zip lock bags contained approximately 250.89 grams of cocaine. Officers also recovered multiple cellphones, a small amount of marijuana and a 24-inch sawed-off shotgun from the home, per the complaint.
Cruz is charged with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver cocaine.