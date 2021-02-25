SOUTH BELOIT—“Peace begins with a smile.”
That’s the message 10-year-old Phoebe Brantley selected for her harmony-promoting artwork to be part of a traveling show starting at the South Beloit Boys & Girls Club.
Thanks to a Healing of Illinois Grant of $5,000, South Beloit Boys & Girls Club has created a community art project which drivers can view in the window at 1161 Dorr Road, according to South Beloit Boys & Girls Club Unit Director Meghan Moffett-Minter.
The club used the grant funds to pass out bags of free art supplies to kids around the community. To give lots of children the opportunity to explore their artistic talents, the bags were distributed at the South Beloit Library, the Beloit College Upward Bound Program, Beloit Boys & Girls Club and the Domestic Violence Survivor’s Center. The individually wrapped bags were COVID-19-friendly and stocked with colored pencils, scissors, markers and quotes on harmony to inspire students.
Children were charged with the task of decorating cutouts of people with images and words that express harmony.
The children returned the bags by Feb. 19 to make the project.
“Right now we have about 45-50 cutouts,” Moffett-Minter said.
In two weeks the cutouts will move to the South Beloit Public Library for a viewing.
“It was something for us to focus on as a community and went outside our doors as a club. It was something everyone could participate in if they wished. I really enjoyed seeing the kids light up and try to find their person when they came to the door yesterday. I like to see how proud they get when they see their artwork up,” Moffett-Minter said.
Ayden Edwards, 7, said he colored his cutout with a red T-shirt and blue triangle in the middle to look harmonious.
“I like that we got to make it ourselves,” said Yazlynn Robinson, 8.
“My favorite part was the coloring because I like to color a lot,” said Elizabeth Gustafson, 8.
Moffett-Minter said the grant also helped fund books to launch the “How to be an Antiracist” book club for all staff for the South Beloit Club and the leadership team. Members of the book club received “How to be a Antiracist” book by Ibram X. Kendi, the workbook and a children’s book. Book club members were encouraged to pass along the children’s book to a child in their life to spread the message.
The South Beloit Boys & Girls Club serves about 40 kids a day after school and offers teen programming. It will have information on summer programming for parents on April 1 at both its South Beloit and Beloit location.
Moffett-Minter said club kids have created door decorations for the residents of Fair Oaks Nursing Home for almost every holiday.
The club continues to find ways to be innovative during the pandemic.
Recently, Program Director Evelyn Garcia Martinez created a Power Point Disney jeopardy game and is practicing it with kids in preparation for a virtual online family night.
The pandemic has not slowed down the club or its creativity bursting from within.
“We are trying to connect to the community as much as we can,’” Moffett-Minter said.