BELOIT - Sections of I-39/90 and I-43 near the Beloit interchange will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night (July 19).
I-39/90 southbound traffic will use the current interchange ramps at Exit 185 to bypass the closure; one lane will be closed on I-39/90 northbound. I-43 and WIS 81 traffic should follow the message boards along the marked detour route during the overnight closures.
Drivers are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and allow extra time to reach their destination. These closures are weather dependent and subject to change. Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov.