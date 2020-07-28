BELOIT — Beloit first responders and Beloit Health System Emergency Department staff are some of the first medical personnel in contact with sick patients. In a pandemic, both groups work tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of patient care and professionalism.
Since the onset of COVID-19 cases in the Beloit area, the Beloit Fire Department shifted protocols to keep first responders safe and to limit contact with potential virus cases. Staff are required to wear personal protective equipment for calls and the ambulances are disinfected at an increased rate.
“Things have changed but our job at its core hasn’t,” said Beloit Firefighter-Paramedic Storm LaDue. “None of us expected any of this. You don’t sign up to be a first responder to battle the coronavirus. It is weird in a lot of ways. That weirdness bleeds into the station life.”
LaDue said through the pandemic, fire staff notice the support they have and it keeps them going.
“All the support we’ve received from the community has been pretty awesome,” LaDue said. “That’s been a rewarding thing about it for me. People do recognize what we’re doing and what we do for people that need help. That goes a long way for us.”
Firefighter-Paramedic Jason Boschi took two months leave following the birth of his daughter. When he came back to work, he said everything changed.
“I came back to a whole new system that I wasn’t used to with all the new things around PPE,” Boschi said. “I forgot to wear safety glasses on a call, and I quarantined for two weeks to make sure I wasn’t sick or exposing anyone at the station. It’s serious.”
The relationship between first responders and emergency department staff is vital to patient care, said Beloit Fire Department Paramedic-Firefighter Major Cain.
“The relationship we have with them is extremely important because the information we are sharing is very important to make sure they get it all and to understand the patient,” Cain said. “We have to have that relationship to be able to communicate and keep that level of patient care as high as possible between all of us.”
Boschi said in the brief time first responders spend with patients, he tries to comfort them on one of their worst days.
“You’re with them for a short period of time that you just want to reassure them and give them the best possible care you can,” he said.
Cain said the pandemic is a difficult time for first responders, but he stressed that they wouldn’t stop helping people.
“For all of us it’s scary. We’re all nervous,” Cain said. “It’s a huge situation, but we also do our job because we are the first people to respond. If we aren’t going to respond, who’s going to go get them.”
Beloit Health System Emergency Department Nurse Stephanie Wicks said she feels the relationship between first responders and hospital staff has not changed considering the virus.
“I think communication is more important than ever when taking a patient report from the paramedic and vice versa for a transfer,” Wicks said. “Making sure that each party is aware of symptoms, potential exposures, what to monitor for, and making sure proper PPE is being worn for everyone’s protection and safety.”
In the high stress situations, Wicks says that is where the communication link pays off.
“We are all working towards the same goal, to get patients the most appropriate care and treatment in a timely manner,” Wicks said. “So maintaining a positive relationship is just one part of providing the best care to the patient.”
When a suspected COVID-19 case is transported by ambulance to the emergency department, Emergency Department Nurse Bethany Bates said first responders and healthcare workers share patient information and plan how to transfer patients from the ambulance to a patient room with minimizing the risk of exposure.
“Having a strong working relationship between the ED staff and BFD staff provides a higher level of care to the patient and helps to improve their outcome,” Bates said.
