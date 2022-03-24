SOUTH BELOIT—Jim Denno was 8 years old when he began his fascination with clocks.
He was accompanying his sister to her piano lesson at a home in Cicero, Illinois when he heard some clocks chime and a coocoo clock. He asked the homeowner where the noises were coming from.
“He took me to his basement and it was wall-to-wall with antique clocks,” Denno recalled.
He couldn’t wait to return to the home and eventually, the homeowner gave him a clock.
That started him on the road to his 45-year career in clock repair.
Denno is the owner of Tick Tock Clock, a clock repair business that operates out of the Helsell’s Antiques & Collectibles building at 1302 Gardner St., South Beloit. He also operates a shop in Palentine, Illinois.
He operates the business with his wife, Vicky, and their son, Alex.
Denno first started repairing clocks in South Beloit at the Roscoe Antique Mall. When the mall changed ownership, Denno discontinued his business in South Beloit for a few years. However, some of his loyal customers from the area continued to contact him for services and he decided to return to the Stateline Area.
On occasion, Denno hosts Clock Clinics where he educates people on proper maintenance of clocks and other Tick Tock facts.
“A clock needs periodic service, just like your car,” Denno said.
He said a clock needs lubrication every two years and a thorough cleaning every 15 to 16 years.
Denno was 14 years old when he decided he wanted to learn how to repair clocks. So, his mother took her teenage son to a master clock repairman from Germany who was living on Oak Park, Illinois. The master clock repairman didn’t take on just any student. He told Denno “you have to have the feel for this. You have to have the touch.”
Denno worked with two German clock repair masters for 10 years learning the trade.
“They taught me the old world methods,” he said.
Denno’s wife, Vicky, did not receive formal training in clock repair, but after 45 years of watching her husband she has become very skilled in repairs.
“I love it. I love the challenge,” she said, noting she is very mechanically inclined. She said she inherited that from her father. She also noted her great uncle was a German clock maker.
She recalled one challenging clock repair job. She had to make a lever for a clock made in the 1700s. She said although it was a challenge, she felt a sense of accomplishment once the job was complete.
Denno is a member of the National Watch and Clock Collectors Organization. He helped with the collection of clocks that was on display at the Clock Museum at the Clock Tower Inn in Rockford. Now, since the Clock Town Inn was demolished, about a third of that collection is on display at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.
Jim and Vicky Denno have been asked to make some significant house calls for clock restoration and repairs. They were asked to restore a clock at the residence of the Catholic Cardinal for the Archdiocese of Chicago. They also were called to the Hoover Estate in Glencoe, Illinois to repair an antique clock.
Some jobs they had to turn down, but it was an honor to be asked. The Dennos were asked to repair the clock outside the Marshall Field Building on State Street in Chicago, as well as the clock in the scoreboard at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs. In both cases they said the clients really needed experts in outdoor clocks or sign maintenance workers.
Denno said some owners of antique clocks are very fussy about who they will allow to work on their prized timepieces. He recalled one person had about 50 antique clocks in a highrise in Chicago. He inspected the clocks and told the owner he would have to take about 15 of the clocks back to his shop to work on, but the owner was not going to allow that. It seems a previous person had taken some clocks for repair and never returned them. So, in a compromise effort, Denno said he would take the workings of the clocks out of their housings and repair them at his shop. This was agreeable for the owner.
The Dennos are preparing for their son, Alex, to take over the business, but they plan to keep their hands in the business. They also do participate in selling clocks, but with supply chains hampered by the pandemic, that business is slow going.
For now they continue to operate their business as they always have, knowing that time is on their side.