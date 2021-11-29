CLINTON—The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to Clinton’s 2021 Winter Wonderland event this Friday.
“It’s exciting. After our ‘Fall-O-Ween’ event we found the community was looking to get back out there and have some fun and we are hoping the same happens with Winter Wonderland,” said Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President Laura Schoonover.
The downtown area will be filled with activities from 4—6 p.m.
“Different clubs and organizations will have booths, food, activities, games for kids and music in the downtown,” Schoonover said.
A lighted parade will be held at 6 p.m. in the downtown on Allen Street. Prizes will be awarded to the best floats. In the past, the parade has attracted a hearty crowd. Santa Claus will be at the Clinton Public Library, 214 Mill St., and children will be able to get free photos with him.
At 7 p.m. Light Night will commence. People will be treated to a map of lighted homes to drive past. There will be trophies for the best holiday lighted home displays.
Schoonover said the event began last year during COVID-19 and was such a success it’s returning for a second year.
“Pick up your map and drive around,” Schoonover said.
It will be posted on the chamber’s Facebook page “Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce” and on its website at www.clintonchamberwi.com.
Sponsors of Clinton’s 2021 Winter Wonderland include Al Welding & Fabrication, Ayre’s Excavating, Bombshells & Flyguys, Boxcars, Casey’s Sewing Center, Clinton Kitchen, Clinton Community School District, Clinton Chiropractic Clinic, Clinton Historical Society, Clinton Total Fitness, Cougar Lanes, Country Pride, Debbie DuCharme Agency, FB Reeders, First National Bank, Gilbank Construction, Jakes Electric, Mary Gilbank Peterson Real Estate, Olson Plumbing, Peterson Livestock Fencing, Phil’s Electric Drain Service, The DeLong Co., The Little Castle Coffee Shop and Town Bank and Village of Clinton.