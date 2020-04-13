CLINTON—The Clinton Village Board and the Clinton School District Board of Education will welcome new members due to results of the spring election.
On the village board, incumbent Tracie Risseeuw will be joined by two new board members—Jason Aarud and Jennifer Laatz. Incumbent Art Bushue was not re-elected to his position on the board.
Aarud received the most votes at 342, according to unofficial election results released Monday. Risseeuw received 282 votes and Laatz received 264 votes.
Bushue, who has served on the board since 1994, received 160 votes.
On the board of education, newcomer Ronald Schut will join incumbents Sheri Mullooly and Gary Gilbank. Elizabeth Price, who has served on the board of education since 2017, was unsuccessful in her bid for re-election.
Mullooly received the most votes with 1,077, followed by Gilbank, who received 992, and by Schut who received 755. Price received 652 votes.
