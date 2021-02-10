CLINTON—A Clinton Village Board member is being accused of the sexual assault of two children following an investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronald E. Torkilson is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on March 16 to face the possible charge of repeated sexual assault of a child.
On Dec. 21, detectives with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office began a sexual assault of a child investigation. The initial information suggested multiple criminal instances in Rock County and the surrounding area of the Village of Clinton from 1997 —2001. Two victims were identified, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing.
Torkilson is the chairperson of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee and the Finance Committee in the village and he serves on the Plan Commission and is the trustee on the Memorial Day and Legion/Senior Board. He is up for re-election in the April 6 election where he and two other board members are running unopposed, according to the Rock County Clerk’s Office.
Torkilson could not immediately be reached for comment as of Wednesday evening.