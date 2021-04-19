JANESVILLE—The Clinton Village Board Trustee charged in connection with alleged child sexual assaults of two victims between 1997 and 2001 made his first appearance in Rock County Circuit Court on Monday.
Ronald E. Torkilson, 70, faces two counts of repeated sexual assault of a child in connection with alleged assaults that occurred at various locations around rural Rock County.
He appeared via Zoom teleconference before Rock County Court Commissioner Jack Hoag with defense attorney Scott Schroeder.
Court records show that a man contacted Rock County law enforcement on Dec. 21, 2020 in regards to alleged assaults by Torkilson when the man was a child. The man told a Rock County Sheriff’s Office detective that Torkilson assaulted him starting at age 14 while in eighth grade. Torkilson allegedly drove the victim around in a truck, gave him beer and then assaulted him, with the victim telling police all assaults were predicated on getting the victim intoxicated.
Another adult male victim told authorities Torkilson assaulted him multiple times at a home in the 600 block of West Milwaukee Street in Clinton when the second victim was 14-years-old. The alleged assaults of the second victim also included alcohol and lasted until the victim was 17-years-old, the criminal complaint states.
The second victim told authorities he never came forward about the assaults “because he was always embarrassed,” the complaint said.
Hoag placed a $2,000 signature bond on Torkilson for the remainder of the case with specific instructions to have no contact with the victims.
He will appear next in court on May 3 for a preliminary hearing before Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.
When contacted on Monday, a Village of Clinton staff member confirmed Torkilson remains on the village board pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation.
Torkilson is the chairperson of the Public Safety and Welfare Committee and the Finance Committee in the village and he serves on the Plan Commission and is the trustee on the Memorial Day and Legion/Senior Board. Torkilson won reelection to the board on April 6.
The village board has not commented publicly on the ongoing criminal case against Torkilson, but the board did meet in closed session on Feb. 15 to discuss the investigation, village meeting minutes show.