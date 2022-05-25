Clinton to host Memorial Day parade Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email May 25, 2022 May 25, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLINTON - The Clinton community will hold its Memorial Day Parade and Program on Monday.The parade will start on Allen Street at 9:30 a.m. and the program will be held at 10 a.m. at the Clinton Junior/Senior High School gymnasium, 112 Milwaukee Road.The parade and program is presented by the Dary-Paulsen American Legion Post 440 and the Clinton Memorial VFW Post 10430. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Day Clinton Clinton Junior/senior High School Allen Street Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School Board approves hiring of new athletic director, discuss application process Beloit food trucks gear up for summer season Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Jon Dupuis welcomes challenge of running Beloit Memorial athletics Loves Park shooting victim identified Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime