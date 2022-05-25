CLINTON - The Clinton community will hold its Memorial Day Parade and Program on Monday.

The parade will start on Allen Street at 9:30 a.m. and the program will be held at 10 a.m. at the Clinton Junior/Senior High School gymnasium, 112 Milwaukee Road.

The parade and program is presented by the Dary-Paulsen American Legion Post 440 and the Clinton Memorial VFW Post 10430.