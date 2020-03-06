CLINTON — A group of theater students will have plenty of laughs to share with community members during upcoming performances.
Clinton High School is almost set to present its own version of the play “Puffs,” a satire of the Harry Potter franchise, as told from the perspective of the lesser-known house, Hufflepuff.
“It’s nice to do something a little more modern that the kids can relate to,” Director Aaron Bennett said. “It basically makes fun of Harry Potter films. It’s a play for anyone destined to never save the world.”
Three performances are slated for 7 p.m. on March 12—14 in the theater at Clinton Middle School, which can seat about 150 people. The cost is $5 per person.
Andrew Melson, a junior at Clinton High School, said both die-hard Harry Potter fans and people who have never seen the movies nor read the books can all find things to appreciate in the play.
Melson plays one of the main characters, Wayne, who dreams of becoming a legendary wizard, all the while accompanied by his best friends, Oliver and Megan.
“He’s just a goofy, awkward kind of guy. It was easy for me to slip into that persona,” Melson said.
The student cast members are “like a family,” recognizing each other’s comfort zones while working together, Melson said.
He added that the community in Clinton is very supportive of local theater productions, which helps the students put on better shows.
“It’s been a really great experience being part of a production like this,” Melson said. “It’s been an awesome ride.”
Bennett also said the Clinton community always turns out in force to support its local theater groups, and he anticipates a good turnout for the upcoming play.
Bennett said the cast includes 14 students, with another 15 to 20 working behind the scenes on lighting as well as coordinating costumes and set pieces from backstage.
Clinton students have opportunities to participate in numerous productions every year, Bennett said.
After the students wrap up “Puffs,” it won’t be long before they begin preparing for a rendition of the Disney film, “Frozen,” this summer. That play will involve four short weeks of rapid setup and rehearsing before it caps with shows, a shorter window than most other productions.
